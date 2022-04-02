Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 56,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.