ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.66. 119,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,296. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

