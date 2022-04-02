Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $265.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.42.
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $234.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $180.85 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.
In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax (Get Rating)
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
