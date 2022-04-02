Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Equinix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Equinix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $21.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $763.00. 356,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

