Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $21.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $763.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $707.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.22.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.