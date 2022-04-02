Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.85. 2,582,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

