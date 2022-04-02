Equitable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 791% compared to the typical volume of 393 put options.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Equitable by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

