Equitable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 791% compared to the typical volume of 393 put options.
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.
In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Equitable by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
