Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

