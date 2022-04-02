Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.55.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.18.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

