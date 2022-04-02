Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Modiv Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Modiv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
MDV stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $89.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.
