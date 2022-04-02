Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

