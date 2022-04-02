Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.69

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 9979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
