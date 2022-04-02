ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.