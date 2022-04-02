ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GWH. initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE GWH opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $5,373,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

