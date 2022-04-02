Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to benefit from acquisitions and organic means, including adding new customers and expanding the area of operation. The planned investment of $3 billion through 2024 will further expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. The consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to continue with shareholder-friendly moves. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, Its performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

WTRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

