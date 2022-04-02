Essex LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Essex LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $575.57. 1,933,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $356.84 and a 52-week high of $586.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

