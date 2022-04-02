Essex LLC Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

