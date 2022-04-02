Essex LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $288.48. 787,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,549. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $253.65 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

