Essex LLC Purchases New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,631. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.