Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $42,442,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Euronav by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

