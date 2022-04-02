Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. reduced their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.