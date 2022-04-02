Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Celsius by 20.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Celsius’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

