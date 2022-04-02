Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $499,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

