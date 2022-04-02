Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $397,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after buying an additional 516,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

