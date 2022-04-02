Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $90,515,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 63,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NYSE NEM opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

