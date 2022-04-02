Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,020 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

