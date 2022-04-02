Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 247.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.97 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

