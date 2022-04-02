Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $2,576,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE BIO opened at $570.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $524.19 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

