Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $693,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $433.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

