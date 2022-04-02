EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:EVI opened at $18.13 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $38.42.
About EVI Industries (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.