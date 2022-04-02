Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 5.1%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 3,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 501,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a market cap of $651.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. Equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 212.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 57.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

