Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

