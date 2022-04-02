Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 9,335 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 173,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of FSLY opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

