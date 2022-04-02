Exane Derivatives Buys 1,380 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,906,000.

NUGT opened at $74.96 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

