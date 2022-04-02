Exane Derivatives Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.36.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $322.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.57 and a 200 day moving average of $293.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

