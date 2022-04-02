Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5,794.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.