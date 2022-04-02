Exane Derivatives Has $423,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in STERIS were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $249.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

