Exane Derivatives Has $475,000 Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in onsemi were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in onsemi by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in onsemi by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.