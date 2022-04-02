Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 393,898 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 309,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,439,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

