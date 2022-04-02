Exane Derivatives Purchases 2,361 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.