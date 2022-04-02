Exane Derivatives Raises Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 1,593.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 0.07% of Immersion worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock valued at $110,119. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

