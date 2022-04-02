Exane Derivatives Sells 1,405 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.