Exane Derivatives Takes $154,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.23.

MCO stock opened at $340.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

