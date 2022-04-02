Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Down 8.3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 667,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 992,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXN shares. Pi Financial upgraded Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. ( NYSE:EXN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

