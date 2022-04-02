Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Down 8.3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 667,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 992,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EXN shares. Pi Financial upgraded Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16.
About Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)
Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.