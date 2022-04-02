F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

