FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $429.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.86 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

