FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.86 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.10.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

