FBD’s (FBH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

FBH stock traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 10.35 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56. FBD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.86.

Get FBD alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 9.62%.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.