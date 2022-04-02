FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $10.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.45.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

