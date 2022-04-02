FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $221.25 on Thursday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

